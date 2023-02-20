5 Girls & a Train Ride: Minors Trafficked to Delhi Return Home to Jharkhand

As the bus crossed a dense forest in Jharkhand’s Simdega on Sunday, 19 February, the 17-year-old girl’s face lit up. “Yeh dekho, yeh Palash ka ped hai (Look at this, this is a Palash tree),” she said. The fiery red flowers decorated the afternoon sky and assured her that she was in fact near home, her ghar.

It's been a long journey for the child, who was rescued from her employer’s home in Haryana’s Gurugram on 7 February, with cuts, bruises and burn marks on her body. The employer couple was arrested, and the minor was shifted to a hospital in Gurugram, where she was under treatment for 12 days.

On Saturday, 19 February, she boarded a Ranchi-bound train from the New Delhi Railway station (NDLS), along with her mother, three police officers of the Jharkhand Police’s Crime branch’s Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and a member of NGO Shakti Vahini.

But she was not the only rescued minor in the train. Four more girls – teenagers – who were employed at Delhi-NCR homes as domestic helps boarded the train with her. Like her, they too had been rescued by police and NGOs and were now being sent back to their villages in Jharkhand’s Simdega district.

The Quint follows the minors back home to Jharkhand after they underwent a traumatic few months in Delhi-NCR. These are their stories.