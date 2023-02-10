'Hit Me With Spoons, Forks, Hot Vessels': House Help Thrashed By Gurugram Couple

"They let me keep a phone but I could not talk to anyone as my employers would scream at me when I made calls," said the minor domestic help, who was beaten allegedly by her employers in Gurugram, to her mother. The mother arrived in Delhi from Jharkhand on 10 February after officers of the Jharkhand Crime Branch's Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) informed her of her daughter's condition.

The house help, who was allegedly beaten brutally by her employers, was rescued on 7 February after an activist -- Pinki Malik, Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre -- filed a complaint with the Gurugram police. The couple has now been arrested for alleged torture and assault.

The mother, who was reunited with her child at the emergency ward of a city hospital on 10 February, was distraught on seeing wounds on the minor's head and on both her arms, her swollen lips and burnt hands.

Earlier today, she had told The Quint that she had not spoken to her daughter since she left her village in Jharkhand to work in the city. She spoke in Sadri language, which AHTU officers and volunteers of the Shakti Vahini NGO translated for us.

As The Quint met the minor house help at the hospital, she said that her employers would hit her with anything they could find.