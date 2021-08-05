Flipkart Served Rs 10,600 Cr Show-Cause Notice for Forex Contraventions

The ED has been probing Walmart-owned Flipkart and e-commerce giant Amazon for years, for allegedly evading foreign investment laws that limit such companies to operate a marketplace for sellers, Reuters reported.

"The company was found to have indulged in multi-brand retailing while it claimed it was engaged in wholesale trading activities," an ED source told The Business Standard.

Flipkart's founders, as well as the company's current financial backer, Tiger Global, had been served ED's biggest show-cause notice of Rs 10,600 crore in July, asking them to demonstrate why they should not suffer a Rs 100 billion fine for their breaches.

A Flipkart spokesperson told Reuters that the firm is "in compliance with Indian laws and regulations," adding that the company will cooperate with the authorities on the issue pertaining to the period 2009-2015.

The online retailing company has 90 days to respond to ED's notice.