Ex-Student Leader Shot by Police in Assam, CM Himanta Sarma Orders Probe

A former student leader was shot by the Assam Police in Nagaon on Saturday, 22 January. Kirti Kamal Bora had been involved in drug peddling, and had been shot in the leg for self-defence after he attacked law enforcers, the police has maintained.
22-year-old Bora, who has served as a member of the All Assam Students' Association (AASU) and the general secretary of the Nagaon College, is undergoing treatment for his injury at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, news agency PTI reported.
While the police has said that Bora had assaulted the officers, compelling them to fire on him, the accused's family and associates have alleged that he had been shot when he was trying to rescue a youth from beating by drunk police officers.
"One-man inquiry commission of Additional Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur will probe the January 22 Nagaon police firing incident and submit report within 7 days. Officers concerned will be placed on ‘reserve close’ and action will be taken against policemen if found guilty," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a statement.
The police personnel involved in the shooting have been sent to the police reserve with immediate effect. "If any lapse is found, guilty personnel will be taken to task," the Assam Police has said.
Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra told PTI that the police had received information about some bikers selling drugs in Nagaon.
"When two policemen in civil dress reached the spot, this particular youth asked them whether they were law enforcers. When they replied in affirmative, the accused hit one of them with his helmet and injured him. A backup police team placed nearby also reached the spot and tried to overpower him, but he continued attacking them. Left with no other option, police fired at his leg,” SP Mishra said.
AASU, on the other hand, has said that Bora had been returning home from a pharmacy when he stopped his motorcycle to rescue a youth who was being troubled by inebriated police officers, PTI reported. This annoyed the policemen who shot at him and planted heroin on him.
Bora's mother and some students had staged a protest outside the Nagaon Police Station, demanding the sacking of the involved police officers and an inquiry into the matter.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ripun Bora condemned the police firing and termed the action as an example of "Police jungle raj in Assam."
""Police jungle raaj in Assam." I strongly condemn the police firing on former GS Kirti Kamal Bora of Nagaon College. This is a clear result of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's provocative statements regarding police firing. SP Nagaon should be suspended at the earliest!" he tweeted.
