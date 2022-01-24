Ex-Student Leader Shot by Police in Assam, CM Himanta Sarma Orders Probe

A former student leader was shot by the Assam Police in Nagaon on Saturday, 22 January. Kirti Kamal Bora had been involved in drug peddling, and had been shot in the leg for self-defence after he attacked law enforcers, the police has maintained.

22-year-old Bora, who has served as a member of the All Assam Students' Association (AASU) and the general secretary of the Nagaon College, is undergoing treatment for his injury at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, news agency PTI reported.

While the police has said that Bora had assaulted the officers, compelling them to fire on him, the accused's family and associates have alleged that he had been shot when he was trying to rescue a youth from beating by drunk police officers.