Delhi: Sodomised by 3 Friends, Seelampur Boy Succumbs to Injuries

While the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in 2018 had decriminalised homosexuality under Section 377, the Centre had said that the other aspects of the penal provision dealing with minors and animals should be allowed to remain in the statute book.

Crimes under Section 377 are punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment of description for a term which may extend to ten years, and are also be liable to fine.

Under POCSO Act, 2012, maximum punishment of rigorous imprisonment for life can be given to an offender.