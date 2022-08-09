Delhi Man Opens Fire After Asking Children Not To Play on Street, 3 Injured

A man was arrested for allegedly opening fire and injuring three children whom he had asked not to play on the street during a birthday party in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday, 8 August.

The accused has been identified as Aamir alias Hamza (22), a resident of New Seelampur. He works as a casual labour and had been involved previously in another case, they said.

The incident took place on 6 August while the accused was attending a function organised by a man named Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, police said.