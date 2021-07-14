Delhi: 16-Year-Old Hacked to Death With Axe, Stalker Arrested

A 16-year-old girl, on Tuesday, 13 July, was murdered by a youth who had allegedly been stalking her for months. The incident occurred in Delhi's Moti Bagh area. The accused, Pravin, was later arrested.
Pravin (21) attacked the girl with an axe while she was returning home on Tuesday. After slashing her face with the weapon, the accused fled the scene, NDTV reported.
"We received a PCR call at 1:30 pm from South Campus police station saying that a girl had been attacked with an axe. She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Unfortunately, she passed away today (Wednesday). The accused was a stalker and has been caught," South-West District Deputy Commissioner of Police Ingit Pratap Singh said on Tuesday, as per an NDTV report.
Pravin, a resident of a slum in Moti Bagh, had been hounding the schoolgirl for months, the police indicated.
Speaking to PTI, the girl's sister said, "My father runs an electric shop and we have a fruit stall. She used to sit at the shop from 10 am to 2 pm every day. The accused used to harass my sister and had said that he will kill her before her birthday."
Angered by this, the youth, who was unemployed, acquired an axe from RK Puram about a month ago to carry out the attack, the police said, as per NDTV.
The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed near the site of the crime, footage from which had helped the police gather evidence against Pravin, Hindustan Times reported.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI and The Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined