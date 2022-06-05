Five Cops Booked in UP’s Badaun for Allegedly Torturing Youth in Custody

While filing a police complaint, the youth's family alleged that he was given electric shock and a stick was inserted in his rectum during custodial torture.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, a youth was allegedly detained and brutally tortured by police officers after he was picked up on 2 May on suspicion of bike theft.
Based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 338 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, was registered at Alapur police station against a sub-inspector, four constables, and two unidentified accused after a preliminary probe found the victim's accusations to be true.
