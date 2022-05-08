Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Firing on a Car in Delhi's Busy Subash Nagar

As per the initial investigation, it was revealed that the Choudhary brothers, who live with their family in Tihar village, were on their way to a hospital to meet a relative in Delhi. On their way, the attackers caught them at the busy Subash Nagar junction and opened fire.

The attackers soon fled the spot after the incident. The residents of Subash Nagar were the ones to quickly contact the police station and inform the Chaudhary family, who rushed the brothers to the hospital. Taking the into their custody, senior police officer Ghanshyam Bansal told the media, "We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the shooters and track them down. Several teams are working on this". The authorities have also deployed police force at the crime spot.