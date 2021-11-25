Bitcoin Hacker Sriki Deceived Bengaluru Cyber Cops, Tech Analysis Reveals

(This is the first in The Quint's five-part series on the Bengaluru Bitcoin Scam.)

Srikrishna Ramesh, the 25-year-old hacker who is at the centre of Bengaluru's ‘bitcoin scam’, obscured his hacking history and web exploits in his 12-page-long ‘voluntary statement’. But this was not challenged by the Central Crime Branch-Bengaluru (CCB), a tech analysis of the statement has revealed.

The Quint, with the assistance of cybersecurity experts, has found several loopholes in the 'voluntary statement' which is part of the chargesheet filed by the CCB. In essence, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki's, seemingly detailed statement does not reveal the extent of his hacks. Why then, did CCB-Bengaluru look the other way?