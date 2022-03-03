'Attempt to Murder' TRS Minister Srinivas Goud, Police Arrest BJP Leader's Aides

Telangana police on 2 March arrested five persons for conspiring to murder the state's Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud. The accused were arrested from the servant quarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader AP Jithender Reddy's New Delhi residence.

Both Goud and Reddy hail from Mahbubnagar district and are political rivals.

M Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, said in a press conference held on 2 March that Reddy's associates, Madhusudan Raju and Amarender Raju, had offered Rs 15 crore as supari to the other accused. Both the Rajus are currently under arrest.

The police have recovered a 9 mm pistol, a country-made revolver and two live rounds from the accused.