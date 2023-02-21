Assam Woman Allegedly Kills Husband, Mother-in-Law, Chops Bodies & Dumps Them

A 32-year-old gym instructor in Assam's Guwahati allegedly murdered her mother-in-law and her husband separately in the months of July and August last year, said Guwahati Police on Monday, 20 February 2023.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence. Reader discretion advised.)
What happened? The accused, Bandana Kalita, allegedly committed the crime with the help of two male accomplices, Dhanti Deka, a taxi driver, and Arup Deka, a vegetable seller. They reportedly chopped up the bodies of the deceased and dumped them in the hills of neighbouring Meghalaya.
Details: Interrogation of the accused revealed that Bandana allegedly killed her mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, 62, at her house in the city's Chandmari area on the evening of 26 July last year, with the help of Arup.
And then? The police said she then allegedly killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey at his house in the Narengi area and chopped his body into pieces on the night of 17 August last year.
What's the motive? CP Barah said they were yet to ascertain the motive of the crime, though the probe suggested that Bandana's relationship with her husband and mother-in-law was strained.
How did police catch Bandana and accomplices? A few months after Bandana lodged a missing persons complaint, Shankari's nephew Nirmalya Dey lodged a complaint alleging that money was being withdrawn from his aunt's bank accounts by using her ATM cards.
Early this year, both Bandana and Nirmalya separately approached the police, complaining that the probe was being delayed. But as both their versions did not match, the police arrested Bandana, and subsequently caught her accomplices based on her statements.
(With inputs from Deccan Herald.)
