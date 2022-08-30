88 Custodial Deaths in India, Highest in Gujarat for 2nd Year: NCRB Report

As many as 88 persons died while in police custody in India last year, of which Gujarat recorded the highest number of such deaths, as per the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau.
As many as 88 persons died while in police custody in India last year, of which Gujarat recorded the highest number of such deaths, the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday, 29 August, showed.
In 2020, 76 custodial deaths were reported in India and a 13.63 percent increase has been noted in 2021.
Twenty-three people died in police custody in Gujarat in 2021 – a 53 percent rise from 15 in 2020 – as per NCRB. The western state had logged the most number of custodial deaths in the previous year as well.
Nine people died by suicide, nine others due to other illnesses, two after they sustained injuries in police custody due to physical assault by police, and one died allegedly trying to escape from custody, as per the report.
The following states also recorded a high number of custodial deaths in 2021:
Maharashtra: 21
Madhya Pradesh: 7
Andhra Pradesh: 6
Haryana: 5
No custodial deaths were reported from Delhi or any other union territory.
While death due to existing illnesses was the top reason for custodial deaths in 2021, suicide emerged as the second most frequent factor.
Death due to illness/death in hospitals during treatment: 38
Suicide: 31
Injuries sustained prior to police custody: 4
Injuries sustained during police custody due to physical assault by police: 6
While escaping custody: 3
Road accidents/ journey connected with investigation: 1
Others: 5
A total of 203 state police personnel were arrested in Gujarat in 2021 while 244 were arrested in Maharashtra.
