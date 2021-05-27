8 Dead, Including Gunman, in California Rail Yard Mass Shooting

As many as eight people have been reported dead and several others injured after a mass shooting incident in USA's California on Wednesday, 26 May.
According to an AFP report, a transit worker opened fire at a rail yard in San Jose, California, an area that lies in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
The perpetrator, an employee at local Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), has also been reported dead after the shooting episode.
The gunman, 57, was a man named Sam Cassidy, as per an AP report.
The shooting had been first reported a little before 7 am local time. The incident took place at a union meeting, and at least 80 staff members were present on site at the time.
“When our deputies went through the door, initially he was still firing rounds. When our deputy saw him, he took his life,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told AP.
Bomb squads were also deployed in the rail yard area in order to ensure the elimination of any explosive devices.
While Glenn Hendricks, chairman of the VTA organisation, called the event a "horrible tragedy" and expressed his regrets. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also conveyed his condolences through his tweets.
The horrific incident comes after a spate of mass killings in the USA. According to data collected by AP, USA Today, and Northeastern University, the San Jose attack is the 15th mass killing so far in 2021, all of which were shootings.
President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House in order to mark the loss of the deceased at San Jose.
“Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We must do more," he said in a tweet.
In early May, President Joe Biden had condemned the rising incidence of gun violence in the United States, calling it an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment”.
(With inputs from AFP and AP.)
