76 Deaths in Police Custody, 14 Deaths Due to Lathicharge: NCRB 2020 Report

A total of 47 civilians were killed in a variety of police operations in 2020, as compared to 71 deaths observed for the same parameter in 2019. A drop of 30.98 percent can be seen.

Two Indian civilians, both belonging to Rajasthan, died during police firing in 2020 – a decrease of 83.33 percent from the 12 deaths reported due to police firing in 2019.

In addition, 14 deaths were observed due to lathicharge in 2020. As compared to this, five lathicharge-related civilian deaths were recorded for 2019. A 180 percent surge can been seen for this parameter.