Can Social Media Companies Scrub Any Mention of 'Indian Variant'?

The Government of India on Friday, 21 May, asked all social media platforms to remove posts which refer to the ‘Indian variant’ of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified the variant as B.1.617 and classed it as a variant "of concern" last week.

This latest push by the Indian government to censor content from social media comes amid criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the crisis triggered by the second wave of the COVID-19.