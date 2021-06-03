Captcha Breach: How Techies Are Gaming the System for Vaccine Slot

Suresh (name changed) made multiple attempts to book a vaccination slot on CoWIN, but to no avail.

"So many people were using automations to book their slots. I realised that I wouldn't stand a chance if I were to book a slot manually," he said.

Exasperated, Suresh took it upon himself to find a hack.

He started working on programs that not only searches for slots using the Application Program Interfaces (APIs) of CoWIN, but also for booking the slot.