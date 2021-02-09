Govt 5G Prep ‘Laidback’ & ‘Disappointing’: Parliament Panel Report

In a scathing report on India’s preparedness for 5G, the Parliamentary committee on IT described India’s current situation as “insufficient,” “laidback,” and warned that if immediate steps are not taken, India could “miss the 5G bus” just as it did with 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.

In a 125-page report titled “India’s Preparedness for 5G” prepared after months of consultations with all stakeholders, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT observed “there are apprehensions that India is set to miss the 5G bus due to lack of preparedness.”

The 31-member committee, comprising members from across party lines and both houses of Parliament, concluded in its report that “sufficient preparatory work has not been undertaken for launching of 5G services in India.”