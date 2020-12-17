‘Google Abusing Ad Monopoly’: Ten US States File Antitrust Lawsuit

Google is facing yet another antitrust lawsuit, this time by 10 US states led by the Texas attorney-general and focusing on its advertising technology.

The lawsuit claims Google unlawfully acquired, attempted to acquire, or maintained a monopoly in several steps of the online ad market including both buy and sell sides, CNBC reported. It also alleges Google has engaged in unlawful tying arrangements between its ad products so publishers had to use another Google tool if they chose to operate on its ad exchange.

The complaint also claims Google and Facebook, which it names as a “co-conspirator,” harmed competition through an unlawful agreement to rig auctions and fix prices.

The lawsuit led by Texas comes two months after the US Deprtment of Justice initiated a similar action against Google for “unlawful maintaining of monopolies”. After a year of investigation into Google’s business practices, the United States Department of Justice had filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant in October.