Xi Jinping Wishes President Trump ‘Speedy Recovery’ from COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, 3 October, wished United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a “speedy recovery” from the novel coronavirus infection, news agency PTI reported.
This comes after President Trump took to Twitter on Friday, 2 October, to announce that he and wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.
Quoting state-run Xinhua news agency, PTI reported that after learning President Trump and Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan extended sympathy to them and wished them a speedy recovery,
