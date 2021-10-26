If All Goes Well, WHO May Recommend Covaxin in 24 Hrs: Official

The WHO’s technical advisory group is expected to meet on 26 October to consider the emergency use listing for India’s Covaxin.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to announce a decision on Covaxin’s emergency use listing soon, reported Reuters, on Tuesday, 26 October, citing WHO official Margaret Harris.
According to Reuters, Harris, at a United Nations press briefing, shared that the organisation’s technical advisory group was reviewing the data on the Covaxin shot, and said:
Covaxin is the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by India’s Bharat Biotech, and millions of Indians have already taken the jab.
Background
Earlier on 18 October, the WHO had pointed out that they were expecting one additional piece of information from Bharat Biotech and said:
“We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective.”
Bharat Biotech has been trying for WHO emergency-use listing for several months now, and as pointed out by news agency Reuters, without WHO’s nod, Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid COVID-19 vaccine internationally.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)