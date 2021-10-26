If All Goes Well, WHO May Recommend Covaxin in 24 Hrs: Official

Earlier on 18 October, the WHO had pointed out that they were expecting one additional piece of information from Bharat Biotech and said:



“We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective.”



Bharat Biotech has been trying for WHO emergency-use listing for several months now, and as pointed out by news agency Reuters, without WHO’s nod, Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid COVID-19 vaccine internationally.