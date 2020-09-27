WHO Chief Hails PM’s Assurance of India’s Vaccine Production Skill

UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Quint File image of WHO chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus. | (Photo: IANS) Coronavirus UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday, 27 September, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), assuring that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the WHO chief said: “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good, can we end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Also read: Lancet Cautions India on Giving Positive Spin to COVID Situation

Prime Minister Modi, in his address at 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, 26 September, said that, “as the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” news agency PTI reported. Prime Minister Modi also said that even during these tough times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

PM Modi further assured that India will help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines.

In his speech, he also made a reference to his call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, saying that a self-reliant India will be a “force multiplier for the global economy.” The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders, including PM Modi, are delivering pre-recorded video statements at the summit that is being held at the United Nations office in New York.