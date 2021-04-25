Watch Select News: Top Official Says COVID Panic Needs to Reduce

Suggesting that watching too much news on COVID-19 could have a serious impact on one’s mental well-being, Dr Sunil Kumar, the Director General of Health Services urged the masses to not ‘focus excessively on news’ while advising them to watch it selectively.
Speaking during a discussion on COVID-19 – streamed on ANI – that was attended by All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan, and, Dr Navneet Wig, HoD, Medicine AIIMS, Dr Kumar said that watching too much news could lead to panic.
Referring to vaccine hesitancy among the masses, Dr Kumar said that there’s been a lot of rumour-mongering on the subject of vaccines.
“There is no serious side-effect attached to them, rather it's negligible. Vaccine and COVID-appropriate behavior are two things that will help us break the chain,” he said.
Speaking at the discussion, Dr Navneet Wig, HoD, Medicine at the AIIMS, said that India’s positivity rate can be brought down from 20 to 5 percent in a matter of three weeks if its masses adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,
At a time when COVID-19 patients are running from pillar to posts in search of medicines, Dr Guleria said that Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and should only be given to hospitalized patients.
“Remdesivir not a magic bullet, it's given to only patients who are hospitalized, have moderate to severe disease & whose oxygen saturation is below 93,” he said.
Dr Guleria also urged people to not misuse oxygen and Remdesivir, while adding that most patients can recover by isolating at home.
Echoing Dr Guleria, Trehan said that 90% of patients can recover at home if given proper medications. He advised patients to keep in touch with their doctors if their RT-PCR test comes positive.
(With inputs from ANI.)
