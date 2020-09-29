Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive for COVID, Advised Home Quarantine

The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19, the Twitter handle of the VP said.

The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19, the Twitter handle of the VP announced on Tuesday, 29 September.

According to the tweet, VP Naidu underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning and tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, he is asymptomatic and in good health and has been advised home quarantine.

His wife, meanwhile, has tested negative and is in self-isolation, the tweet further added.

The Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, was present at the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.