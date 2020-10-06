Veteran Actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay Test COVID-19 Positive

He is 85 years old.

Dada Saheb Phalke winner and veteran actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay has tested positive for COVID-19. He is 85 years old.

Chattopadhyay was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital. His family confirms that the actor had been unwell for a few days, following which a COVID-19 test was done.

His test reports came back positive on the morning of 6 October.