Vaccination Now at Polling Booths for 45+ Age Group: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 7 june, launched the ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’ campaign, asking people above the age of 45 years to visit their respective polling booths, where the Delhi government has made arrangements for vaccines to be administered.
The campaign has been launched with the aim of vaccinating all 45+ Delhi residents in the next four weeks.
In his press conference, Kejriwal said that there are about 57 lakh people, who are above the age of 45 in Delhi. Out of which, 27 lakh residents have received the first dose, while the remaining 30 lakh people have to be vaccinated with the first dose.
However, Kejriwal added that there is a lower turnout in the 45+ age group because of which it has been decided that instead of waiting for people, we will visit them at their homes.
He explained that Delhi has around 280 wards. The scheme will be divided into four weeks, starting in 70 wards each consequent week.
The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are being trained, Kejriwal said, adding that within the next two days, they will also start visiting houses, to enquire about the vaccination status of people above the age of 45. If they’ve not been vaccinated, a slot will be given in their respective polling booth.
This exercise will be repeated in 70 wards per week for the next four weeks. Kejriwal asserted that the Delhi government has also arranged e-rickshaws for getting people from their homes to the polling booths/vaccination centres. The second dose shall also be administered in the same way for the 45+ age group.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined