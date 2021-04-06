Vaccinate All Above 18 years on ‘War Footing’: IMA to PM Modi

With the nation recording almost one lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Central government to allow the vaccination of all citizens above 18 years of age, reported news agency ANI.

In a letter dated 6 April, the IMA states that vaccination against COVID-19, which stands as a single-based method to limit cases, should be geared-up with immediate effect on a ‘war footing’.