Vaccinate All Above 18 years on ‘War Footing’: IMA to PM Modi

With the nation recording almost one lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Central government to allow the vaccination of all citizens above 18 years of age, reported news agency ANI.
In a letter dated 6 April, the IMA states that vaccination against COVID-19, which stands as a single-based method to limit cases, should be geared-up with immediate effect on a ‘war footing’.
The IMA maintains that despite extraordinary efforts by the government, the second wave of the pandemic has been touching ‘record heights’.
This, the IMA attributes to complete non-compliance of COVID-19 appropriate measures, like participating in mass gatherings without masks, apart from mutations in the virus itself.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,88,223 active cases across the country, while 1,17,32,279 patients have been discharged, with 50,143 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
