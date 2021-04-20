No Lockdown in UP Cities for Now as SC Stays Allahabad HC Order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 April, stayed the Allahabad High Court order directing a lockdown in five cities of Uttar Pradesh till 26 April. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde stayed the implementation of the order on an urgent mention made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, reported LiveLaw.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government had appealed before the Supreme Court against the order of the Allahabad High Court, saying that it was not within the jurisdiction of the judiciary to order a lockdown.