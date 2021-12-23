US Health Regulator Authorises Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill, First For At-Home Use

The United States on Wednesday, 22 December, authorised Pfizer's COVID-19 pill meant for high-risk people who are aged 12 and above.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The United States on Wednesday, 22 December, authorised Pfizer's COVID-19 pill meant for high risk people who are aged 12 and above.
Paxlovid, that consists of two kinds of tablets received emergency use authorisation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after it showed 88 percent efficacy in reducing hospitalisations and deaths among 'at risk' COVID-19 patients. This was found in a clinical trial conducted for 2,200 participants, reported AFP.
In a statement, US President Joe Biden said, "Today's action is a testament to the power of science and the result of American innovation and ingenuity."
He also promised to invoke a law that would help Pfizer ramp up production of its pill quickly.
The FDA, however, stressed that Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment should complement the vaccines rather than replacing them, as vaccines continue to be the frontline tool that provides protection against the virus.
The authorisation of Pfizer's pill comes even as the United States is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the new variant Omicron. Besides, testing for the virus has become a challenge in the country now.
As per the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) around 150,000 people in the US are infected by COVID-19 everyday, while 7,800 are hospitalised and 1,200 are dying daily.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky told journalists that the Omicron variant that has large number of mutations accounts for 90 percent of all coronavirus cases at some regions in the US.
Speaking to reporters, Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator said, the country has spent $5.3 billion to procure 10 million courses of Pfizer's treatment. The first 265,000 courses, he said, would be to be delivered in January, and the rest will be delivered by late summer.
The pill would be easily accessible at pharmacies compared to synthetic antibody treatment that require injections administered by hospitals or specialised centers via drips.
Health officials have said the people in America should avoid big holiday gatherings during the upcoming festival season.
Pfizer said its COVID-19 pill does not target the continuously evolving spike protein of coronavirus and hence it should be considered more variant proof in theory.
Paxlovid is a combination of nirmatrelvir and HIV antiviral ritonavir. Both should be taken as separate tablets.
While Nirmatrelvir blocks the action of an enzyme which helps COVID-19 in replication, ritonavir slows down the breakdown of nirmatrelvir's so it remains in the body "for longer and at higher levels."
(With inputs from AFP)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)