TN Intensifies COVID Curbs: Grocery Shops to Open Only for 4 Hours
E- pass will be mandatory for people coming from other states and countries.
The Tamil Nadu government has intensified the lockdown restrictions presently prevalent in the state. | (Photo: The Quint/ Erum Gour)
Amid a harrowing surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified the lockdown restrictions presently prevalent in the state. As per the new restrictions, which will come into force from 4 am on Saturday, 15 May:
Grocery, vegetable, meat and fish shops will function only between 6 am and 10 am.
Tea shops, roadside vegetable fruit and flower shops will not be permitted to open.
E-commerce companies can operate between 2 pm and 6 pm.
E- pass will be mandatory for people coming from other states and other countries.
E- pass will be compulsory for travel within the district and between districts in Tamil Nadu. This will come into effect from 6 am on 17 May.
E-pass will be compulsory for attending weddings, funerals, medical emergencies, elderly care centres.
E-food commerce platforms, like Dunzo, can be used to get vegetables, meat and fish between 6 am and 10 am.
ATM, petrol and diesel bunks will operate as usual.
Pharmacies and traditional medicine shops will be open as usual.
People have been advised to buy essentials from nearby shops and not venture out to distant places without a valid reason or a permit.
Tamil Nadu recorded 30,621 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 297 deaths on Thursday.
