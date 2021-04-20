How A COVID-19 Patient’s Friend Found Plasma Donor Through Tinder

When Indira Roy (name changed) and her two friends stopped by a popular eatery late on Monday, 19 April, they had exhausted all options in finding a plasma donor for their 30-year-old friend, after hospital staff indicated that the COVID-19 patient with dipping oxygen levels could soon be in need of plasma therapy.

Hungry and tired, the trio had just unwrapped their meal when Roy, a research scholar, suggested that dating apps had often come to her rescue when everything else failed. And that’s when one of her two friends installed Tinder, hoping to find help.