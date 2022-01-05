3rd COVID Wave Has Hit Delhi, Around 10k Cases Expected Today: Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday, 5 January, that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in in the national capital, and added that Delhi might record over 10,000 cases of infections on Wednesday. Image used for representative purposes.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday, 5 January, that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in in the national capital, and added that Delhi might record over 10,000 cases of infections on Wednesday, as per news agency ANI.
He added that the positivity rate has shot up to nearly 10 percent from 8.3 percent on Tuesday, 4 January.
The health minister said that the government is doing everything in its power to control the spread of the virus. "We are putting as many restrictions as we can. Some people accuse us of being too strict with regulations but this is the country's capital, we have to be vigilant," he said.
He added, "The Delhi government has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for COVID patients to 40 percent from 10 percent of their capacity. Nearly two percent of beds are occupied in the government hospitals.”
However, he said that genome sequencing of all COVID samples is not possible now and only 300-400 samples are being sequenced, reported news agency PTI.
On Wednesday, India reported 58,097 fresh coronavirus cases, significantly higher than the 37,379 cases on Tuesday. The country also reported 534 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, 124 deaths had been reported.
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew, from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Only essential services are allowed during weekend curfew.
Further, government employees, except those working in essential services, will work from home under the Delhi government's new COVID curbs, while private offices will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity.
Buses and metros will operate at full capacity, but no one will be allowed entry without a mask.
Meanwhile, a 10 pm to 5 am night curfew is already in place in Delhi as part of the "yellow alert".
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)