3rd COVID Wave Has Hit Delhi, Around 10k Cases Expected Today: Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday, 5 January, that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in in the national capital, and added that Delhi might record over 10,000 cases of infections on Wednesday, as per news agency ANI.

He added that the positivity rate has shot up to nearly 10 percent from 8.3 percent on Tuesday, 4 January.

The health minister said that the government is doing everything in its power to control the spread of the virus. "We are putting as many restrictions as we can. Some people accuse us of being too strict with regulations but this is the country's capital, we have to be vigilant," he said.