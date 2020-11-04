Student Tests COVID +ve on the Day Schools Reopen in Uttarakhand

A student at a government aided-school in Uttarakhand’s Almora tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 4 November, reported The Indian Express (IE). Incidentally, that was the same day the state government decided to reopen schools for those in classes 10 and 12. According to IE, since the class 12 student tested positive, the school has been closed again for three days as a precautionary measure. HB Chand, Chief Education Officer, Almora, reportedly said:

“The student was asymptomatic and his temperature was normal at the entrance of the school. Later, his family informed the school authorities that his uncle and aunt tested positive. Subsequently, the student also tested positive.”

Chand also told The Indian Express that directions have been issued for the other students in his classroom tested as well. According to IE, there were 15 of them.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)