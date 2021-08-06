'Strong Impetus' for COVID Fight: PM As Over 50 Cr Vaccine Doses Given in India

The first phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive started from 16 January, with healthcare workers and frontline workers being inoculated. Thereafter, vaccination was opened up to the rest of the country's population in phases, with the government announcing on 19 April, that everyone above the age of 18 years could be vaccinated from 1 May onwards.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on announced the centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and said that all vaccines will be procured by the Centre and given to the states for free.

He said that the Centre would take back control of the vaccination drive from the states and provide free vaccines to all above 18 years of age beginning 21 June.