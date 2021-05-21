‘A Stalwart’: Road Safety Expert Dinesh Mohan Dies of COVID

Dinesh Mohan

In a season of losses of so many lives,

Of lives young and old and the not so young,

We mourn the loss of our dear Prof. Dinesh Mohan,

Who lived a life to save lives, to save the world

From suffering caused by injuries

Injuries on the road and off the road,

Working for peace to save people from violence

Aspiring for safety of all,

Aspiring for a world free from injuries

By changing policy and design,

Distinguishing himself to be the best in the world

Yes, in a season of losses, some lives stand tall and

Prof. Mohan stands the tallest

A true scientist, a true humanist

Who valued every life

One more victim of the virus

Taken away from us this day at break of dawn

Of May 21st, 2021

