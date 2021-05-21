‘A Stalwart’: Road Safety Expert Dinesh Mohan Dies of COVID

(Image: Etienne Krug/Twitter, Edited by The Quint)
Road-safety and injury-prevention expert Dinesh Mohan passed away of COVID-19 on Friday, 21 May. He was 75 years old.
IIT Director V Ramgopal Rao confirming the news of Mohan’s demise to PTI.
Mohan was an Honorary Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and one of the world’s leading experts on traffic safety and human tolerance to injury. He is famous for his work in areas of advancing motorcycle helmet design.
An alumnus of IIT Bombay and University of Michigan, his extensive body of works included:
He is also credited with drawing attention to burns caused by fireworks during Diwali and agriculture injuries due to farm machines.
Etienne Krug, Director, Social Determinants of Health at WHO, took to Twitter to mourn Mohan’s demise.
Mourning his loss, historian Irfan Habib tweeted: “Not many like him."
Meanwhile, Dr Mathew Varghese wrote a poem in memory of his close friend.
Dinesh Mohan
In a season of losses of so many lives,
Of lives young and old and the not so young,
We mourn the loss of our dear Prof. Dinesh Mohan,
Who lived a life to save lives, to save the world
From suffering caused by injuries
Injuries on the road and off the road,
Working for peace to save people from violence
Aspiring for safety of all,
Aspiring for a world free from injuries
By changing policy and design,
Distinguishing himself to be the best in the world
Yes, in a season of losses, some lives stand tall and
Prof. Mohan stands the tallest
A true scientist, a true humanist
Who valued every life
One more victim of the virus
Taken away from us this day at break of dawn
Of May 21st, 2021
Congress MP and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh also tweeted to pay his tributes.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined