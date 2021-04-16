Retd Judge Loses Wife to COVID, Accuses UP Govt of Med Neglect 

Lucknow has the highest number of cases in Uttar Pradesh with 35,865 patients. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested positive for COVID-19 as well and is in self-isolation.

The UP government on Friday, 16 April, announced a lockdown on every Sunday across the state. All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.

India reported 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,42,91,917, while the death toll rose by 1,185 to 1,74,308. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 15,69,743 active cases in the country while 1,25,47,866 patients have been discharged so far.