COVID Rise: Night Curfew in All Rajasthan Cities From 16 to 30 Apr

The Rajasthan government imposed a night curfew in all cities from 6 pm to 6 am as COVID infections continue to rise. The curfew will come into effect from 16 April and will be in place till 30 April.
The sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID cases and 29 fatalities was recorded in the state on Wednesday. The state's infection tally now stands at 3,81,292.
In Rajasthan, 8,649 cases were recorded from 29 March till 4 April. By the next week, the figure rose to 24,468, indicating a rise of 182 percent.
According to a report by the health ministry, Jaipur contributed the highest number of cases (961), followed by Udaipur (709).
Rajasthan has also suspended Class-10 and 12 state Board examinations. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also announced that students of classes 8 to 10 will be promoted to the next year.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 14 Apr 2021,10:06 PM IST