Punjab Extends Lockdown Till 15 June With Minor Relaxations 

Adopting a graded-approach to reopening, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on 7 June, Monday, ordered extension of COVID-19 statewide restrictions to 15 June with certain relaxations, including allowing opening of shops till 6 pm and private offices functioning at 50 percent strength.

However, night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm to 6 am on weekdays, including Saturdays, and a regular day-long weekend curfew on Sundays, he announced.

With case positivity declining to 3.2 percent and active cases also coming down, the Chief Minister allowed gatherings up to 20 people, including weddings and cremations.