Punjab Health Min Tests COVID +ve After Sharing Stage With Rahul

The Quint

Balbir Singh Sidhu attended a rally in Sangrur on Monday and shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi and Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, 6 October, tested positive for COVID-19, a day after he shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, among other leaders who are leading the anti-farm bills protests in Punjab and Haryana. Sidhu attended Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur on Monday and shared the stage with him, CM Amarinder and other state ministers, as a part of the Kheti Bachao Yatra of the Congress, to express solidarity with Punjab farmers protesting against the farm laws, Hindustan Times reported. Sidhu is reported to be in home isolation. “Coronavirus can be faced but the mahamari (pandemic) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spread is more dangerous, and we have to fight against the farm laws,” he had said in Sangrur on Monday, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Gandhi has been leading the Kheti Bachao rallies across Punjab since Monday and also went to Haryana on Tuesday, along with CM Amarinder, other party leaders and ministers. His tractor rally was briefly stopped at the Haryana border on Tuesday, after it began from Nurpur in Patiala. However, the rally was eventually allowed to enter Haryana.