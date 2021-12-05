Puducherry Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for All, To Penalise Violators

The government has recently intensified measures to cover all eligible people in its vaccination drive, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.

She visited a special camp in Reddiarpalayam and went door to door to persuade the residents to get themselves vaccinated, a press release said.

Puducherry clocked 28 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the overall tally of infections to 1,29,056. The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,514 samples were spread over Puducherry (15), Karaikal (7) and Mahe (6). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh cases. One more person succumbed to the viral infection raising the overall death toll to 1,875.

(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)