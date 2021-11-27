PM Modi Chairs Meet on COVID Situation, Vaccination Amid Panic Over New Variant

Top government officials, including Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul were in attendance at the virtual meeting.

The meeting comes a day after the World Health Organization named the newly detected B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, first reported in South Africa, 'Omicron', and categorised it as a 'variant of concern.'