Adar Poonawalla Says ‘Covishield Most Affordable’ Amid Pricing Row

Amid an ongoing row over Covishield’s India pricing after it has been touted as one of the most expensive one in the world, in a press statement released on Saturday, 24 April, Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla claimed that Covishield was the “most affordable COVID-19 vaccine available in the market today”.

Recently, as the government announced that under Phase 3 of India’s vaccination drive, COVID-19 vaccines would be available in the open market, SII, on Thursday set price tags for Covishield – Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

Comparing prices of vaccinations in the global market, The Indian Express on Saturday reported that at Rs 600 ($8 per shot ) Covishield “is more than its price in any major global market”.