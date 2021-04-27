PM Modi’s Aunt Narmadaben Dies Due to COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aunt Narmadaben Modi, on Tuesday, 27 April passed away due to COVID-19 infection. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a civil hospital in Ahmedabad, reported PTI, citing the family.
Narmadaben was an 80-year-old who lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.
Prahlad Modi, the Prime Minister's younger brother on Tuesday, was quoted by PTI, as saying:
"She breathed her last at the hospital today," Prahlad Modi further informed, according to PTI.
Her husband Jagjivandas, brother of the Prime Minister's father Damodardas, had died many years ago, said Prahlad Modi, according to PTI.
India on, the morning on Tuesday, 27 April, reported 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases. As many as 2,771 COVID fatalities and 2,51,827 discharges were also recorded. The total case tally has now reached 1,76,36,307 with 28,82,204 active patients and 1,97,894 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,45,56,209.
Published: undefined