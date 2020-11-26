PM Modi to Visit Serum Institute Producing COVID Vaccine on 28 Nov

The Serum Institute of Pune is the Indian partner that is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

The Prime Minister is reportedly visiting the institute to understand the production process of the vaccine that’s being considered the most promising one for India. The COVID-19 vaccine, being jointly developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, was recently announced to have 70 percent efficacy after a large-scale trial.

PM Modi will be visiting the Serum Institute of Pune on Saturday, 28 November. The Pune-based drug manufacturing company is the Indian partner that is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that’s expected to be ready by around April 2021.

Administrative and police officials from Pune and the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad area have already met to discuss the arrangements that are to be made for the PM’s visit, reported the Indian Express.

The publication also reported that on 4 December, Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 100 countries are expected to visit both the Serum Institute and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

The vaccine, that’s being dubbed Covishield in India, is especially being favoured as it is priced lower than those being developed by Moderna and Pfizer. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can also be stored in close to normal fridge temperatures and can also be transported in temperatures between 2 to 8 degree Celsius. This makes storing and transporting the vaccines easy.