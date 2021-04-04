PM Modi Holds High-level Meeting to Review COVID & Vaccine Graphs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials to take stock of the COVID-19 scenario in the country.
Modi is meeting Dr Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member, the cabinet secretary, the PM’s principal secretary, and the health secretary, reported Hindustan Times. He is reviewing COVID cases in the country and the vaccination graph.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)
