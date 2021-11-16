Pfizer Announces Global Licensing Deal With UN-Backed Firm for COVID-19 Pill

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.
(Photo: iStock)
United States (US) pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday, 16 November, announced that it has signed a new licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a public health organisation, in a move that will help supply the company's COVID-19 treatment pill to lower and middle-income countries.
The MPP is a United Nations-backed organisation and the agreement between them will enable it to grant sub-licences to qualified medicine manufacturers to distribute doses, providing greater access to the global population.
“Pfizer remains committed to bringing forth scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, decreasing the strain on our healthcare systems and saving lives,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.
Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, called Paxlovid, is given to patients after an initial COVID-19 diagnosis, and reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89 percent.
The Pfizer antiviral drug comes in the form of oral pills, intended to be prescribed to those who have tested positive, have symptomatic illness, or have been exposed to the virus to keep the infection from escalating.
According to Pfizer, it is an 'investigational SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor antiviral therapy'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)