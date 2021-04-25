Train With 4 Oxygen Tankers to Leave for Delhi Tonight: Railways

In what may come to the recue of hospitals in the national capital, a train carrying four tankers of liquid medical oxygen will leave the Jindal Steel Works plant in Raigarh for Delhi on Sunday night, said Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma.
According to news agency ANI, Sharma said that the practice of moving oxygen containers was continued after similar operations had supplied oxygen to Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh from Vizag and Bokaro respectively.
Sharma said that the first such demand had come from Maharashtra, when seven tankers were loaded from Vizag. These tankers had traveled over 1,800 km and reached Nagpur and Nashik.
This was followed by by three tankers, which after traveling from Lucknow to Bokaro, had returned with oxygen to the national capital. While four more tankers have reached Bokaro and will return to Lucknow by Monday morning, five more are expected to leave Lucknow for Bokaro on Sunday,25 April.
“These 9 tankers will carry approximately 150 MTs of oxygen, which is much-needed for UP,” the chairman said.
Prior to this, Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital had reported deaths of 25 sickest COVID-19 patients at its private facility as Ventilators and BiPAPs were not working effectively.
