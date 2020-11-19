Oxford Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response in Adults: Study

The Oxford COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults. The latest development in the vaccine has raised hopes that it may protect the age groups which are at most risk from the infection.
According to the research conducted by Lancet Medical Journal, phase 1 and phase 2 trials suggest that the vaccine may be able to build immunity. The researchers called it “encouraging,” BBC reported.
The study was conducted on 560 healthy adult volunteers.
Phase three trials of the vaccine are ongoing, and the result is expected in the coming week.
Meanwhile, Biotech company Pfizer on Wednesday, 18 November, announced that a final analysis of clinical-trial data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the shot is 95 percent effective and that the vaccine also protects older people from the infection.
The company also said that there had been no significant safety problems so far in a trial which included almost 44,000 participants.
The US pharma company Moderna revealed that its candidate vaccine has shown 94.5 percent efficacy in early phase III trial results. Moderna will now apply to the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, for emergency-use authorisation in the coming weeks, the report further said.
(With inputs from BBC, Telegraph UK)
Published: undefined