No Tracing, Testing: Maha on Verge of 2nd COVID Wave, Says Centre
A central team’s report said that there’s limited effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts.
Eshwar Ranjana
COVID-19 in Maharashtra. | (Photo: Reuters/Altered by Shruti Mathur)
Maharashtra is on the verge of a second wave of COVID-19 infections due to limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and no adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas, a report by the central observers said.
The report came after a central team visited the state between 7-11 March amid an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The report said that the administrative mechanism should be improved and enhanced for managing the spread to the level at which it was in August 2020 last year.
The report was given by the team after visiting Mumbai (S and T Wards), and districts of Thane, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Aurangabad and holding a review with CM Uddhav Thackeray and the district officers of the respective districts the team visited.
“The Central team found that the District Administration is not much worried about the evolving situation. We could sense a feeling that enough has been done already. This complacency may take its toll. The Incident Command under the District Collectors should be re-instated with whole of Government approach to contain/ suppress the transmission,” the report said.
The team observed very limited surveillance in the communities in all the districts visited by them
The surveillance needs to be strengthened by active house to house search for cases/ contacts in containment zones (as per the containment plan)
The main concept of contact tracing was not clearly understood by the field level staff, who were mainly listing the immediate family and neighborhood contacts, for the sake of listing.
The high-risk contacts in workplace settings, social settings and family settings were not investigated and listed.
The monitoring of the contacts was limited to conveying the message to the high-risk contacts for testing the very next day (and not as per the ICMR guidelines).
In all the districts visited by the Central team, the Test Positivity Rate was high ranging from 5.1% in Mumbai to 30% in Aurangabad, implying that there are lot many cases that are not being tested and there is high transmission in the community.
The absence of rigorous tracing, testing and containment is leading to sustained community transmission.
The contacts of a positive case were found to be tested the very next day and not as per protocol. In such instances the negative test report gives a false sense of security and such persons without any quarantine restriction roam around freely, spreading the infection.
Containment zones need to be better defined based on contact Iisting, digital mapping of cases and contacts and should be much larger to include the area of influence of cases/ contacts. The buffer zones needs to be delineated.
The team observed that there is no adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour among people, both in rural and urban areas. This was conspicuous both for physical distancing and for use of masks/face covers. There should be persuasive communication to sustain adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.
The District Administration must engage the staff earlier appointed on contractual basis to support the field staff.
New Restrictions Imposed in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, on Monday, 15 March, issued a fresh set of guidelines under “Mission Begin Again”which will remain in force till 31 March, 2021.
Under the new guidelines:
No one will be allowed to enter a shopping mall unless they are wearing masks.
Temperature measuring devices to be used to ascertain that no one with fever gets entry
Social, cultural and political gatherings are not permitted
Weddings can still take place, but not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present at the wedding
Not more than 20 people will be permitted to be present for the purposes of performing last rites
Offices related to health and other essential services shall work with 50 percent attendance
Management trusts of all religious places to decide and announce the maximum number of visitors per hour allowed in the premises, depending on the availability of space for movement and gathering with social distancing