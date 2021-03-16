No Tracing, Testing: Maha on Verge of 2nd COVID Wave, Says Centre

Maharashtra is on the verge of a second wave of COVID-19 infections due to limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and no adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas, a report by the central observers said.

The report came after a central team visited the state between 7-11 March amid an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The report said that the administrative mechanism should be improved and enhanced for managing the spread to the level at which it was in August 2020 last year.

The report was given by the team after visiting Mumbai (S and T Wards), and districts of Thane, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Aurangabad and holding a review with CM Uddhav Thackeray and the district officers of the respective districts the team visited.