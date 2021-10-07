No Quarantine in UK for Indians Vaccinated With Covishield, Other Approved Jab

The COVID-19 jab, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), under the brand name Covishield, is the same as 'Vaxzervria ' – the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India on Thursday, 7 October, said that Indians travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October will not be required to quarantine.
Earlier, even as the UK relaxed border restrictions to allow foreign travellers into the country from 4 October, it had said that Indians who have received both doses of Covishield will be considered 'unvaccinated' and will have to undergo a '10-day self-isolation'.
On Thursday however, the UK revised its rules, as it extended inbound vaccinated arrivals system to a further 37 countries and territories across the globe including India, South Africa and Turkey.
We explain what this means.
Who do the UK's rules apply to?
The UK's revised rules apply to Indian travellers who have received both doses of Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine at least 14 days before arrival in the UK.
I am fully vaccinated with Covishield. What does this mean for me?
This would mean that an individual fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other vaccine approved by the UK government will not need to quarantine on arrival in the country. They will also not be required to take a pre-departure or day 8 test.
Will I be required to take any COVID-19 tests on arrival in the UK?
Yes, you will still need to book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test.
When do these revised rules take effect?
The UK said that these revised rules, wherein 47 countries and territories will be removed from its red list, will take effect from 4 am on Monday, 11 October.
What if I have not been fully vaccinated?
All travellers from India who are not fully vaccinated must continue to take a pre-departure test, book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 test, and home quarantine for 10 days. The latter can be shortened to five days of quarantine if a further test proves negative.
Are these revised rules going to be permanent?
No, the UK has said that the data for all countries and territories will be kept under review and the government will not hesitate to take action where a country’s epidemiological picture changes.
